GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Kamal Haasan Condemns Gauri Lankesh's Death

Kamal Haasan talks about the Gauri Lankesh murder. "Violence is the worst way to win a debate." says Kamal Haasan

PTI

Updated:September 11, 2017, 8:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kamal Haasan Condemns Gauri Lankesh's Death
File photo of actor Kamal Haasan (PTI)
Chennai: South superstar Kamal Haasan today condemned the killing of senior journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, saying violence is the "worst way to win a debate".

The 62-year-old actor, who has been vocal about his views on the current political and social scenario, took to Twitter to express his condolences.

"Silencing a voice with a gun is the worst way to win a debate. Condolence to all those who are grieving Gauri Lankesh's demise," Haasan tweeted.

The Kannada journalist-activist, known for her left-leaning outlook and forthright views on Hindutva politics, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence on Tuesday night.

Lankesh, 55, had returned home in her car and was opening the gate when motorcycle-borne assailants fired at her indiscriminately, with two bullets hitting her in the chest and one on her forehead, police officials said. She died instantaneously.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Masand's Verdicts On Daddy, IT

Now Showing: Masand's Verdicts On Daddy, IT

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES