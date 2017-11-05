Kamal Haasan Hits Back At Detractors
He was reacting to a statement made by Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha Vice President Ashok Sharma, who on Friday slammed Haasan for his Hindu extremist remarks and said people like him should be shot dead.
File photo of superstar Kamal Haasan.
Chennai: Actor Kamal Haasan on Saturday hit back at detractors baying for his blood saying those who cannot stand criticism now want to kill him.
"If we question them, they call us anti-nationals and want us jailed. Now since there is no space in jails they want to shoot us and kill us," he said addressing a group of farmers.
He was reacting to a statement made by Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha Vice President Ashok Sharma, who on Friday slammed Haasan for his "Hindu extremist" remarks and said people like him should be "shot dead".
"If we question them, they call us anti-nationals and want us jailed. Now since there is no space in jails they want to shoot us and kill us," he said addressing a group of farmers.
He was reacting to a statement made by Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha Vice President Ashok Sharma, who on Friday slammed Haasan for his "Hindu extremist" remarks and said people like him should be "shot dead".
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No External Force Can Affect Strong Bond With MS Dhoni, Says Virat Kohli
- Naseeruddin Shah Generous With His Teachings, Notes: The Hungry Director Bornila Chatterjee
- Tech And Auto Awards 2017 Announced
- FASTag to be Mandatory for All New 4-Wheelers From December 1
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire Retains 1st Spot in October 2017