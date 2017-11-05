Kamal Haasan Hits Back At Detractors

: Actor Kamal Haasan on Saturday hit back at detractors baying for his blood saying those who cannot stand criticism now want to kill him."If we question them, they call us anti-nationals and want us jailed. Now since there is no space in jails they want to shoot us and kill us," he said addressing a group of farmers.He was reacting to a statement made by Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha Vice President Ashok Sharma, who on Friday slammed Haasan for his "Hindu extremist" remarks and said people like him should be "shot dead".