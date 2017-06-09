GET APP News18 APP
Kamal Haasan Lauds Eight-year-old For Impeccable Singing Skills

IANS

Updated: June 9, 2017, 8:32 AM IST
Image: CNN-News18

Chennai: An eight-year-old from Poland stunned actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan with his version of the song Thakita thadhimi from K Viswanath's critically acclaimed Telugu drama Sagara Sangamam.

Young Zbigs recorded his own version of the popular number and shared it online.

"Hi Mr. Kamal Haasan. If this tweet reaches you, please give me your impressions. My favourite song among your films. I tried my best," Zbigs wrote.

In reply to his tweet, Kamal wrote on Thursday: "Many kids sing this in Telugu. You're special. Thanks for liking this song. India has 15 lovely languages. Welcome to diversity."

In the National Award-winning film Sagara Sangamam, Haasan played a dancer with drinking issues.

First Published: June 9, 2017, 8:32 AM IST
