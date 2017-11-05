Kamal Haasan Lauds Police Officers for Efforts After Chennai Rains

Thanks for going beyond the call of your duty. Good citizens shine with or without uniform. More similar Thamizhan's should report to duty pic.twitter.com/54StA3CEq0 — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 4, 2017

: Tamil movie actor Kamal Haasan has praised police officers for their efforts after heavy rains flooded the state.Kamal on Saturday shared a photograph of officials walking in a flooded alley with buckets filled with food."Thanks for going beyond the call of your duty. Good citizens shine with or without uniform. More similar Thamizhan's should report to duty," Kamal tweeted.Torrential rains on Thursday flooded localities like Mudichur, Velachery, Alandur, Pallikaranai, Korattur and several parts of North Chennai.Residents in these localities and also elsewhere complained that the rainwater flowing over the streets was mixed with sewage - and seeping into their homes.The government ordered schools and colleges shut in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam districts on Friday. Private sector organisations have been urged to declare a holiday or allow people to work from home.