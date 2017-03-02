Kamal Haasan Meets Queen Elizabeth II After 20 Years, See Pic

Mumbai: Actor Kamal Hasaan, who attended the reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II in Buckingham Palace, recollected his Marudhanayagam shooting days when she had visited his film's sets back in October 1997, during her brief stay in India.

. @ikamalhaasan with The Queen. 1997 (Marudhanayagam launch) and 2017 (UK-India year of culture reception) pic.twitter.com/GtL0XTN994 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) March 1, 2017

Sharing the pictures on social media, the 62-year-old wrote, "The Queen seemed in good health and remembered her visit to India fondly. The Duke of Edinburgh was in great shape and health as well."

"The exchange was brief as there were too many people. You might remember during Her Majesty's visit to India, she visited my film set. Probably the only film shooting she had attended in her whole life," he added.

The event flagged the beginning of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 in which Finance Minister Arun Jaitley represented the Indian side along with a delegation.

Other personalities included Suresh Gopi, cricket legend Kapil Dev, singer and actor Gurdas Mann, sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar and fashion designers Manish Arora and Manish Malhotra.

(The photo used has been sent to us by PR agency that handles Kamal Haasan)