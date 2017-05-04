X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Kamal Haasan Meets Rajyavardhan Rathore To Discuss Southern Film Industry Issues

IANS

Updated: May 4, 2017, 4:57 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Kamal Haasan Meets Rajyavardhan Rathore To Discuss Southern Film Industry Issues
A file photo of Kamal Haasan.

Mumbai: A delegation of South Indian producers and filmmakers helmed by Kamal Haasan flew to Delhi to meet Rajyavardhan Rathore, the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting to apprise him of and discuss the problems of the south Indian film industry.

Apparently the Minister has taken a serious note of the South Indian film industry's grievances including the danger faced by specific states when dubbed films are released to compete with films made in the mother tongue.

But the focus of the discussion, that happened last week, was the Entertainment Tax structure and how it affects the box-office performance of films in various South Indian languages.

CN jiomag contest

Confirming the meeting with the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Kamal Haasan said: "Yes we did meet Mr Rathore. He was kind enough to give the Southern fraternity nearly an hour. We have put forward our wish list. The meeting was attended by heads of producers council, actors, the President of the Film Chamber Of South."

First Published: May 4, 2017, 4:57 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.