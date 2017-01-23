Kamal Haasan Requests Jallikattu Protesters to Stay Calm

Chennai: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Monday criticised the police crackdown on Jallikattu protests but asked the young to stay calm.

"This is a mistake. Aggressive police action on students' passive resistance will not bear good results," Kamal posted on Twitter.

"None can take away your rights. Please stay calm. The highest office in the country is watching and will talk in your favour soon. Maintain calm," he added.

None can take away your rights. Pls. stay calm. The highest office in the country is watching & will talk in your favour soon. Maintain calm — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 23, 2017

The protesters torched several vehicles and fought pitched battles with police after they were forcibly evicted from the Marina beach here.

Kamal said he had a word with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam regarding the ban on Jallikattu and said they had promised to come up with a positive answer.

In a series of tweets, he wrote: "When the students were calmly waiting to see what decision the assembly takes, why preempt with police action?"

A looming question. When the students were calmly waiting to see what decision the assembly takes , Why preempt with police action ? — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 23, 2017

Kamal requested the police to "stop harassing peaceful protesters".

"I'm for peace. Be warned not only Tamilians, humans are prone to violence... Unity in diversity needs understanding," he said.