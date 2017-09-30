Kamal Haasan, Shankar To Reunite For Indian 2
Kamal Haasan and Shankar are all set to reunite after two decades for the sequel to their highly successful and celebrated 1996 Tamil film Indian.
File photo: Kamal Haasan's official Twitter account
Chennai: Actor Kamal Haasan and filmmaker Shankar are all set to reunite after two decades for the sequel to their highly successful and celebrated 1996 Tamil film
.
The film, to be bankrolled by Dil Raju, will be made in Tamil and Telugu.
"An official announcement is expected to be made today (Saturday). They are joining hands for 'Indian 2'. It will go on the floors next year," a source close to producer said Raju.
In Indian, Haasan played a dual role.
As a 70-year-old freedom fighter turned vigilante against corruption, Haasan won over audiences and critics alike. He played the father and son.
Indian, which had music by A.R Rahman, was released in Telugu as Bharatheeyudu and in Hindi as Hindustani.
Also starring Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar, the film bagged three National awards including the best actor honour for Haasan.
Rumours are rife that Indian 2 could be Haasan's last film before he takes the political plunge.
The film, to be bankrolled by Dil Raju, will be made in Tamil and Telugu.
"An official announcement is expected to be made today (Saturday). They are joining hands for 'Indian 2'. It will go on the floors next year," a source close to producer said Raju.
In Indian, Haasan played a dual role.
As a 70-year-old freedom fighter turned vigilante against corruption, Haasan won over audiences and critics alike. He played the father and son.
Indian, which had music by A.R Rahman, was released in Telugu as Bharatheeyudu and in Hindi as Hindustani.
Also starring Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar, the film bagged three National awards including the best actor honour for Haasan.
Rumours are rife that Indian 2 could be Haasan's last film before he takes the political plunge.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Labuschagne Becomes First Player to be Penalised for 'Fake Fielding'
- When Ranbir Kapoor Had His 'Saawariya' Moment With Rani Mukherji
- Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 House: Inside Photos Go Viral on Social Media
- Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Anomaly Called Meraj Sheykh
- Priyanka Chopra Had 'Best Time' Hosting Global Citizen Festival