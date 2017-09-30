GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kamal Haasan, Shankar To Reunite For Indian 2

Kamal Haasan and Shankar are all set to reunite after two decades for the sequel to their highly successful and celebrated 1996 Tamil film Indian.

IANS

Updated:September 30, 2017, 5:50 PM IST
File photo: Kamal Haasan's official Twitter account
Chennai: Actor Kamal Haasan and filmmaker Shankar are all set to reunite after two decades for the sequel to their highly successful and celebrated 1996 Tamil film .

The film, to be bankrolled by Dil Raju, will be made in Tamil and Telugu.

"An official announcement is expected to be made today (Saturday). They are joining hands for 'Indian 2'. It will go on the floors next year," a source close to producer said Raju.

In Indian, Haasan played a dual role.

As a 70-year-old freedom fighter turned vigilante against corruption, Haasan won over audiences and critics alike. He played the father and son.

Indian, which had music by A.R Rahman, was released in Telugu as Bharatheeyudu and in Hindi as Hindustani.

Also starring Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar, the film bagged three National awards including the best actor honour for Haasan.

Rumours are rife that Indian 2 could be Haasan's last film before he takes the political plunge.

