Kamal Haasan Shares The Poster Of Vishwaroopam 2

The first poster of Vishwaroopam 2, a sequel to the 2013 hit film, has been unveiled. The first installment piqued up the fans' curiosity and they have been waiting to see what the second has in store for them.

Haasan took to Twitter to share the poster of the film and wrote, "With love my country and it's people."

The poster features an injured Haasan, who looks a little pensive, with his hand over his heart. Moreover, the Indian tricolor superimposed on him hints at the nationalistic angle of the film.

With love my country and it's people pic.twitter.com/3zdir7u1Gh — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 2, 2017

The film, a spy thriller, will see the actors reprising their roles from the first installment. Even though the release date hasn't been finalised yet, the poster reads "targeting release 2017."

Written and directed by Kamal Haasan, the film stars Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah alongside Haasan.

The film will be titled Vishwaroop 2 in Hindi.