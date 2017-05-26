Kamal Haasan Talks About His Big TV Debut With Bigg Boss Tamil

Megastar Kamal Haasan is all set to make his much-awaited television debut with Bigg Boss Tamil. The star will host the first edition of the popular show in the Tamil language. In an exclusive interaction with CNN-News18, the star explained why it took him so long to make an appearance on the small screen. "Television came late into my life. I didn't grow up with a TV set and thus was vary of the medium until now," he replied.

On being asked about the voyeurism, which the popular show Bigg Boss promotes, Haasan quipped, "Gossip is what drives us and then the next is the myth. Here we'd like to believe both."

The promo released by Haasan for the show talks about the societal issues too. "With me this happens. I won't say it's my style, it's my anguish," he replied.

பத்திரிக்கையாளர்களும் மற்ற ஊடகத்தாரும் கண்டு களித்த ட்ரெய்லர் இப்போது இங்கேயும். அன்புடன்

Big boss trailer for you on twitter. With love pic.twitter.com/L4UUybCCJE — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 26, 2017

Bigg Boss Hindi version has been hosted by Salman Khan for nearly seven seasons now. The makers now want to expand their fan base in the south. Hence, they decided to rope in Haasan who wishes to bond genuinely with the contestants.