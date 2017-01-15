Kamal Haasan To Arvind Swami: Celebrities Support Trisha Krishnan Over Jallikattu Row

Chennai: Tamil actors such as Kamal Haasan, Arvind Swami and Radikaa Sarath Kumar have extended their support to actress Trisha Krishnan, who faced the heat of angry protesters for endorsing animal rights groups PETA's stand against Jallikattu.

The actress has been long associated with People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which is aggressively campaigning against Jallikattu, and also wants people supporting it to be held for contempt of court.

On Friday, angry protesters held up the shooting of Trisha's upcoming Tamil film "Garjanai" in Sivaganga district and demanded her to come out of the vanity van where she took refuge.

Trisha, on Saturday, clarified she never spoke against the ancient and popular bull-taming sport.

Despite clarifying her stand, the 33-year-old came under fire on social media.

Her colleagues were quick to come to her rescue.

Kamal Haasan, who has worked with Trisha in films such as Manmadhan Ambu and Thoongaavanam, tweeted: "Please stop hurting Trisha. My support is always for decency. Let individuals be. Don't weaken our case by slandering. Leave small people alone, fight decision makers."

Pls stop hurting MsTrisha.அவர்க்கும் நமக்குமுள வேற்றுமை ஊரறியட்டும் கன்னியும் வாழ நம் காளையும் வாழ வழி செய்வோம். தர்க்கம் தொடர்க நேசத்துடன் — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 14, 2017

Roja fame Arvind Swami, who is currently working with Trisha in Tamil crime thriller "Sathuranga Vettai 2", requested people to not bully her for expressing her opinion.

"This is the cornerstone of our democracy and you are here by choice. You may choose to disagree, but be respectful when you express the difference of opinion. What happened to Trisha is not ok," Arvind wrote.

You may choose to disagree, but be respectful when u express that difference of opinion. What happpened to @trishtrashers is not OK. — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 14, 2017

Radikaa tweeted: "Each person is entitled to their beliefs, but disrespecting and not knowing to have a dialogue shows ignorance and cowardice. Take care, Trisha."

Sarathkumar &myself support #jallikattu .He was the first person who started agitation in Madurai in 2014 with jallikattu associations. https://t.co/4dPLy07ELs — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) January 14, 2017

Following the incessant trolling on social media, Trisha has deactivated her Twitter account.