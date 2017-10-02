Kamal Haasan to Begin 'Indian 2' Shoot Only After Finishing 'Sabash Naidu'

: Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan will wrap up Tamil comedy Sabash Naidu and only then will commence work on the sequel to his 1996 Tamil blockbuster Indian, a source said.Haasan's Indian 2 was announced over the weekend.The project, to be bankrolled by Dil Raju in Tamil and Telugu, will reunite director Shankar and Haasan after two decades."Kamal sir plans to wrap up Sabash Naidu and only then will he start shooting for 'Indian 2'. He plans to resume work on Sabash Naidu from this month as he is relieved of Bigg Boss commitment," a source close to Haasan told IANS."He also hopes to bring out his long-delayed Vishwaroopam 2, which is just a few days away from completion, this year," the source added.Last year, after suffering a fall from the stairs of his office and fracturing his leg, the shoot of Sabash Naidu came to a standstill.Sabash Naidu is a spin-off based on the popular character Balram Naidu from Dasavatharam.The project also stars Shruti Haasan, Ramya Krishnan, Brahmanandam and Saurabh Shukla.Indian 2, on the other hand, will start rolling from the first half of 2018.The status of Haasan's political bilingual thriller Thalaivan Irukkiran, which he had announced earlier this year, is not clear as there's been no development on the project's end since its announcement.