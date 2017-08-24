GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kamal Haasan to Watch Vivegam with Daughter Akshara

Kamal Haasan shares that he will be watching his daughter Akshara Haasan's Tamil debut film Vivegam with her, in the theatre.

IANS

Updated:August 24, 2017, 5:55 PM IST
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah
Chennai: Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan on Thursday said he will watch his daughter Akshara Haasan's Tamil debut film Vivegam with her in the theatre.

The film, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead, hit the screens on Thursday.

"Watching Vivegam today with Akshara Haasan. Looking forward," Haasan tweeted.



Akshara plays a hacker in Vivegam, which is directed by Siva and it marks his third-time collaboration with Ajith after Veeram and Vedalam.

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film also stars Vivek Oberoi and Kajal Aggarwal.

Tipped to be a spy thriller made on a lavish budget, the film features Ajith as a secret agent.

