My best wishes to @Gurmeetramrahim bhaaji .. I hope the court will make the right decision. The greatest thing is he went on time🙏.. — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) August 25, 2017

Kangana Ranaut has ruffled the feathers with her recent series of interviews. The actress, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Simran, opened up about her infamous legal spat with actor Hrithik Roshan. Kangana has fiercely reopened the chapter and has been answering all the questions regarding the subject. While a lot are seeing it as a courageous move, others have termed it as a promotional gimmick.Joining the league of latter is the singer Sona Mohapatra. The outspoken celebrity took to her Facebook account and addressed a long piece to Kangana and her recent openness regarding the entire issue. She wrote, "Dear Kangana, I have always cheered loudly, in private & in public for you. Long, long before you turned queen et all but your current run across the airwaves regurgitating personal details of your love life over & over again, washing dirty linen in public & more so as part of a professional PR campaign before your film release is in bad taste."The singer also questioned the actress' feminist stand and termed the entire muck-slinging as a "big dis-service to the cause of feminism & fair play."She further added, "I do believe that there are plenty of feminists in the opposite gender. Men who cheer the cause of outspoken, feisty, fierce & hard working women like you & me. We don't 'need' them as such but let's not forget them & also the thousands of amazing women who fight the good fight on a daily basis with dignity."Sona wished Kangana all the luck for her future endeavours and hoped that the actress will rise above all the muck and make valid points via actions and not just words.Well, this is not the first time Sona has spoken fiercely about a topic. Recently the singer openly questioned fellow singer's Mika's support to Gurmeet Ram Rahim. Mika Singh had taken to Twitter to extend his good wishes to the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. He wrote on Twitter, “My best wishes to @Gurmeetramrahim bhaaji .. I hope the court will make the right decision. The greatest thing is he went on time.”And Sona was quick to respond saying, “Wah jee Wah Mika jee. Aap key kitney achiever dost hain! #RamRahimConvicted #RamRahimVerdict #RapistSona has definetly put things in a neutral perspective and it'll be interesting to see how things proceed from here.