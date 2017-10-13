GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kangana Rananut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Slams Hrithik Roshan's Supporters

In a series of her recent tweets, Rangoli stated Kangana has battled every evil in the society including sexual harassment, patriarchy, sexism and nepotism but nobody from the industry ever extended support to her.

News18.com

Updated:October 13, 2017, 12:42 PM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
While Kangana Ranaut continues to keep mum regarding her recent fracas with Hrithik Roshan, her sister Rangoli Chandel is showing no inhibitions in attacking those who are supporting the Krissh actor.

A day after Farhan, without taking names, urged followers on social media not "discriminate" against Hrithik on the basis of his gender, Rangoli lashed out at him calling him "biased".

Rangoli, in a series of tweets on Monday, said Farhan has a bias for Hrithik and his family and accused him of writing a “misleading” letter.

She also said - referring to the support Farhan's post got from director Karan Johar and actor Sonam Kapoor - that the “Queen” star will prevail even if the "entire industry stood against her" because she was the "chosen one.

In a series of her recent tweets, Rangoli stated Kangana has battled every evil in the society including sexual harassment, patriarchy, sexism and nepotism but nobody from the industry ever extended support to her.










She also slammed everyone who supported Hrithik and called them ‘small minded people’, stating that Kangana is here for a ‘higher purpose’.


