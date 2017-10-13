Kangana Rananut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Slams Hrithik Roshan's Supporters

...even when she did AIB video against sexism, wrote an open letter on Nepotism not a single man or woman from the industry retweeted it. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 12, 2017

Kangana spoke about sexual harassment, physical violence against her, exploitation at work place and industry has ganged up on her. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 12, 2017

When she fought for pay disparity, many women from the industry attacked her by saying that women can't ask for equal pay. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 12, 2017

These small minded people should know Kangana is not here to fight them, she has higher purpose and bigger cause..... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 12, 2017

While Kangana Ranaut continues to keep mum regarding her recent fracas with Hrithik Roshan, her sister Rangoli Chandel is showing no inhibitions in attacking those who are supporting the Krissh actor.A day after Farhan, without taking names, urged followers on social media not "discriminate" against Hrithik on the basis of his gender, Rangoli lashed out at him calling him "biased".Rangoli, in a series of tweets on Monday, said Farhan has a bias for Hrithik and his family and accused him of writing a “misleading” letter.She also said - referring to the support Farhan's post got from director Karan Johar and actor Sonam Kapoor - that the “Queen” star will prevail even if the "entire industry stood against her" because she was the "chosen one.In a series of her recent tweets, Rangoli stated Kangana has battled every evil in the society including sexual harassment, patriarchy, sexism and nepotism but nobody from the industry ever extended support to her.She also slammed everyone who supported Hrithik and called them ‘small minded people’, stating that Kangana is here for a ‘higher purpose’.