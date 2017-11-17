GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kangana Ranaut Becomes Aunt, Sister Rangoli Chandel Welcomes Baby Boy; See Pics

Rangoli shared the happy news on Twitter and also posted a picture posing with her little munchkin, who she named Prithvi Raj.

News18.com

Updated:November 17, 2017, 12:41 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@Rangoli_A
It's a good news for Kangana Ranaut and her family! Yes! The actress' elder sister Rangoli Chandel is blessed with a baby boy. Rangoli shared the happy news on Twitter and also posted a picture posing with her little bundle of joy, who she named Prithvi Raj.

"Dear friends meet our son Prithvi Raj Chandel," she captioned the picture.







Rangoli also thanked the hospital staff for "treating me with such kindness and dignity."




Rangoli married her childhood friend Ajay Chandel in April 2011. This is their first child.
