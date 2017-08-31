Kangana Ranaut Demands Apology From Hrithik Roshan

The infamous feud between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan is far from over. After a silent few months, wherein both the actors seemed to somewhat reach a truce, looks like the feud is resurfacing. In a recent interview given to a channel, Kangana opened up about the entire controversy and demanded an apology from Hrithik for all the humiliation and trauma.The actress said, "I have tolerated humiliation. I used to cry and couldn't sleep. I had stress, mental trauma, emotional trauma."She alleged that Hrithik himself had leaked those emails and therefore demanded an apology from him. "All those dirty emails were released in my name. People still search them on Google and read them. I demand apology from him for this act."For the uninitiated, earlier this year Hrithik had slapped a defamation notice on Kangana for referring to him as a 'silly ex' in one of her interviews. The notice sparked an ugly blame game, which soon turned into a series of law suits and counter-suits, mails and 'intimate photos' being leaked.Even though the interview hasn't aired yet, one thing is certain that it is going to ruffle some feathers.