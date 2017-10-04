We Are Not Loose Talkers: Rakesh Roshan Reacts To Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan Controversy
A day after Kangana’s sister Rangoli called Hrithik a ‘stalking uncle’, actor’s father Rakesh Roshan has finally shared his perspective.
Kangana Ranaut at Mehboob studio in Bandra, Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
It's turning uglier with more family members pitching in. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is the latest to join the fight, on his son's side, in the fight between actors Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut.
In an interview to DNA on Wednesday, Roshan took a direct dig at the actress saying his family members were not loose talkers and that they would never make unsubstantiated accusations. The reference was Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel's sarcastic outburst against Hrithik's police complaint that Kangana was stalking him and had even sent him sexually explicit emails.
“We are not loose talkers. We don’t believe in making wild unsubstantiated accusations. We have submitted our complaint with all the proof. If you want a copy of the complaint, please request it from our lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani’s office, as it is now in the public domain,” Roshan was quoted as saying.
Roshan also said the "truth will be out soon" and that people will be “shocked” when they get to know the real facts.
“It’s now up to the authorities to decide who’s telling the truth. We’ve always believed in the power of the truth. I was taught to be honest by my father (legendary music composer Roshan) and I’ve taught Hrithik the same. In this matter, the truth will be out soon,” he added.
Hrithik's 29-page complaint, filed by his counsel Mahesh Jethmalani in April,accused Kangana of sending “sexually explicit” emails in which she referred to him as her “eternal lover”. It also said he was “repulsed” but had ignored those mails “out of decency”.
After the complaint was aired on TV channels this week, Rangoli hit out at Hrithik, saying that a "Young beautiful talented rich girl like Kangana" had no need to chase a man who was old enough to be her "uncle".
