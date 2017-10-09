Kangana Ranaut is the Chosen One: Sister Rangoli Chandel Hits Back at Farhan Akhtar

Dear @FarOutAkhtar your views could've been appreciated if you and your father were not so biased to Roshans. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 8, 2017

....Also why she should bother about private investigations paid by Hrithik Roshan? @FarOutAkhtar pls reply to me. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 9, 2017

Well written and very fair Farhan. I concur. https://t.co/NXBUAiLq3O — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) October 8, 2017

Away from television interviews featuring the main players, the Hrithik Roshan- Kangana Ranaut battle is also fought with equal fervour on the sidelines. This time it's between Hrithik's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Farhan Akhtar and Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel.A day after Farhan, without taking names, urged followers on social media not "discriminate" against Hrithik on the basis of his gender, Rangoli lashed out at him calling him "biased".Rangoli, in a series of tweets on Monday, said Farhan has a biased for Hrithik and his family and accused him of writing a “misleading” letter.She also said - referring to the support Farhan's post got from director Karan Johar and actor Sonam Kapoor - that the “Queen” star will prevail even if the "entire industry stood against her" because she was the "chosen one.The reply was to Farhan's lengthy FB post in which he said he was speaking up for Hrithik in the spirit of "objectivity and fairness"."I agree that in our society, more often than not, it is the woman who suffers injustice and repression. It is horrifying but true that in some cases of rape, a section of society has blamed the victim. I have always found this to be unacceptable," Farhan wrote on FB."... Although it is true that in most cases it is a woman that has been wronged, there is a difference between 'most' and 'all'. However, few and rare they may be, there have been cases where men have been stalked, harassed and falsely accused... It is in this spirit of objectivity and fairness that today I must speak up," he said.Farhan also went on to say that while Hrithik cooperated with the Cyber Crime Department officials by submitting necessary documents, the "woman has avoided submitting personal communication devices".Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor backed Farhan’s point of view and called it “fair”.Karan wrote, “Beautifully written Farhan....it’s important...it’s true!” Sonam said, “Well written and very fair Farhan. I concur.”The battle on the sidelines happened at a time Hrithik went public with his side of the story to counter Kangana's claim of a relationship between the two.“This whole thing about two people washing dirty laundry in the media, this is not my laundry or clothes. These have just been dumped upon me and I have to rid myself of it. Some say it is a small thing and I disagree… I have been pushed, harassed and cornered now to finally come out and say my truth,” Hrithik said in an exclusive interview to CNN-News18.