Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut reopened the Hrithik Roshan-chapter in an exclusive interaction with CNN News18, wherein the actress explained her side of the story. She demanded a public apology from both Hrithik and his father Roshan for slamming a defamation notice against her. She also made clear that the case hasn't died a natural death and that things won't be over until she receives the apology."I was not confident because I didn't know he had written so many mails to himself from my account. He had hacked my account and I complained to his father about it. He had my password, why would he use it in such an illegal way in 2015. His father promised that he'll help me but he didn't," she said."So I shut those accounts. But that whole thing of what if she opens her mouth tomorrow is killing him. So he planned all of this - and he wrote those mails to himself and used some of my letters, which I wrote to him from New York, and then he went all round and round with it," she explained.She further alleged that all kinds of threats were there when the case was in process and said that while people from the film industry urged her to apologise, the media advised her and her sister Rangoli to leave the city in order to be safe.She said, “People from the industry would call me to their homes & say ‘you should apologise, they are powerful people. The media would call my sister and say ‘your sister is not safe…you guys should move to a safe place or go into hiding."“Of course, I was scared. There are so many things that happen around you. Look at what happened to the Malayalam actress because she went and complained to the actor’s wife. They got her rape and got her videos circulated. Of course, that is after my case, but I was scared.”She further maintained that Hrithik had been plotting for over 2 years. "But my point is when all these things happened I said I'm not going to say sorry to him. I wasn't sorry about anything so I wouldn't apologise. I didn't know I was part of such a big scam. He prepped for two years to put me behind bars for having an affair with him.""His father said they'll expose me. I didn't know what all was there for him to expose. I needed time to understand what they were doing. Of course, they were all lies, but I didn’t know what they would do next,” she explained.Ranaut, still true to her ground, made clear that she doesn't care if people hate her sob story and call her names. "So I needed for all this to cool down to see what the consequences are, what's the aftermath and the aftermath doesn't work for me. You cannot say that the case died down its death. I'll not accept two things - one that nothing came out of this case and that it died on its own. You can call me what names you want to, you can hate my sob story or unfortunate life, I don't care. I'm not going to settle for this sort of words."For the uninitiated, the controversy between the two actors, who are rumoured to have been dating once, went ugly when the two filed legal notices against each other.