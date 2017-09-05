GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Kangana Ranaut Praises Soundarya Sharma

Actress Kangana Ranaut unveiled the first song of Anupam Kher's first production Ranchi diaries. She also praised Soundarya Sharma who will be making her debut in this slice-of-life comic small-town tale.

IANS

Updated:September 5, 2017, 12:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kangana Ranaut Praises Soundarya Sharma
Kangana Ranaut at Shankar Mahadevan's studio. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut has praised Soundarya Sharma who will be making her debut with Ranchi Diaries. She says Soundarya has portrayed her role in this first production of Anupam Kher's with grace.

Kangana on Monday unveiled the film's first song Fashion queen.

"Fashion Queen is a peppy number. Soundarya has effortlessly portrayed the grace that a local fashion queen carries," Kangana said in a statement.

The film follows the story of Gudiya, played by debutante Soundarya and her friends, Taaha Shah and Himansh Kohli, who are out to make it big in a small town (Ranchi).

"Kangana is an inspiration to me and many others like my character Gudiya, who is called the local Shakira in the film," Soundarya said.

Releasing on October 5, Ranchi Diaries is a slice-of-life comic small-town tale. It also features Jimmy Shergill, Harry Bala and Pradeep Singh.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BRICS Summit 2017: PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Xiamen

BRICS Summit 2017: PM Modi To Meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Xiamen

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.