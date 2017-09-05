Kangana Ranaut Praises Soundarya Sharma
Actress Kangana Ranaut unveiled the first song of Anupam Kher's first production Ranchi diaries. She also praised Soundarya Sharma who will be making her debut in this slice-of-life comic small-town tale.
Kangana Ranaut at Shankar Mahadevan's studio. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut has praised Soundarya Sharma who will be making her debut with Ranchi Diaries. She says Soundarya has portrayed her role in this first production of Anupam Kher's with grace.
Kangana on Monday unveiled the film's first song Fashion queen.
"Fashion Queen is a peppy number. Soundarya has effortlessly portrayed the grace that a local fashion queen carries," Kangana said in a statement.
The film follows the story of Gudiya, played by debutante Soundarya and her friends, Taaha Shah and Himansh Kohli, who are out to make it big in a small town (Ranchi).
"Kangana is an inspiration to me and many others like my character Gudiya, who is called the local Shakira in the film," Soundarya said.
Releasing on October 5, Ranchi Diaries is a slice-of-life comic small-town tale. It also features Jimmy Shergill, Harry Bala and Pradeep Singh.
