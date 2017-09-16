Kangana Ranaut Promotes 'FitToFight' Against Eve-Teasing

: Standing by its philosophy of ‘Fitness is life, leading fitness brand Reebok has come up with second edition of its #FitToFight campaign with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. This year the campaign fights looming gender demons of eve-teasing.Launched last year, the #FitToFight campaign with Kangana inspired women to become better versions of themselves, not just physically but also mentally and socially. It culminated with the brand's first #FitToFight award ceremony where stories of women heroes like Deepa Malik and Geeta Tandon were recognised.This year the fitness brand is back with #FitToFight 2017, to fight eve-teasing, read a statement.Talking about the campaign, Kangana, Brand Ambassador of Reebok India, said: "Even after 11 years of being in this industry, I am constantly battling perceptions and misconceptions, and breaking stereotypes every single day. Therefore, I identify very strongly with Reebok's FitToFight campaign and specially this year's theme ‘Girls Don't Fight'.""Reebok has addressed very topical issues, things that we as women have unfortunately encountered at some point in our lives. I believe that each woman has a story within herself - of hardships and hope, battles and strength, sorrows and faith - and I hope that through #FitToFight these stories get a platform for others to draw inspiration," she added.With this campaign, Reebok takes the stands that the world is wrong in their belief that girls don't fight."Girls Don't Fight" puts the ordinary Indian woman at its core and shows her how fitness helps tackle the varied challenges imposed on her. The focus is on breaking stereotypes and staring down challenges and in doing so, Reebok aims to break the most perpetuated stereotype faced by every woman and tell the world that girls, in fact, can and do fight.Announcing the second edition of the campaign and talking about this year's theme "Girls Don't Fight", Silvia Tallon, Senior Director Brand Marketing, Reebok, said: "I am proud to be a part of the Reebok family; being associated with a brand that celebrates the strength each woman carries within herself is indeed a matter of pride.""FitToFight is a platform for each woman to share her personal story with the world - from her struggles to her victories. With Girls Don't Fight we wanted to address social issues that will resonate with each woman at some level."The film starts with the protagonist, Justine Rae Mellocastro, a black belt in choi Kwang do, professional hairstylist and a competitive swimmer in real life, being encountered by the menace of eve teasing. Through fitness she is seen garnering mental strength to fight the perithers to draw inspiration."