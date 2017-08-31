The infamous feud between Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan doesn’t seem to die down. Ranaut, in fact, reopened the chapter in an exclusive interaction with CNN News18, wherein she demanded a public apology from both Hrithik and his father Rakesh Roshan, for slapping a baseless defamation notice against her.She said that it’s a significant point that even though they claimed so much, they couldn’t prove anything.“For me, it's not a case that just dies down, there's a proper end to it. He claimed many things but failed to prove anything. You can't just go about maligning someone and slapping notices."The controversy between the two actors, who are rumoured to have been dating once, went ugly when the two filed legal notices against each other. “He slapped a notice saying she caused great harm to my reputation because she called me a ‘silly ex’ and that she should apologise. But he couldn’t prove that he was that silly ex I was referring to so he didn't slap a case. He changed his stance and said that she’s right, she had an affair, but that wasn’t me, it was an imposter. But he couldn’t prove that also.""The cyber-crime gave a NIL report as the account was closed years ago and those mails that he released were of two years ago. He was building this case to prove me whatever his agenda was," she added.She also questioned why it took two years for the actor to talk about those mails. She said, "He and his father have made fools of themselves, they should apologise to me in public. Even if they don’t, I will still clarify to the world what happened to the case. The case has not died down. They couldn’t prove anything,” she said.