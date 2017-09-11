Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Condemns Aditya Pancholi's Wife Zarina Wahab; Wants Them To Be Behind Bars
In the show Aap Ki Adalat, Kangana also spoke about Aditya's wife Zarina and the family which clearly didn’t go down well with the couple.
A file photo.
In the show Aap Ki Adalat, Kangana also spoke about Aditya's wife Zarina and the family which didn’t go down well with the couple. “I was just going through some stories on my mobile and I read Kangana has said ‘She (Zarina) used to treat her (Kangana) like a daughter…” This is completely untrue! When I knew she was dating my husband how can I say she’s like my daughter? That is ridiculous! Usually, I don’t react to such things but these two things have been really upsetting! I was very upset when I read it! She was dating my husband (Aditya) for four-and-a-half-years so how can I say that she’s like my daughter? Impossible! On national television, she’s going on saying that she’s (Kangana) like my daughter (Sana)… What nonsense is Kangana talking about?” said Zarina.
However, the first one to take note and react with facts that can astonish many was Rangoli. She was quick to take to Twitter and shamed Zarina for hiding the truth and making such statements.
Sana Pancholi is born in 1985 Kangana Ranaut is brn in 1987 do u hv shame u r a prt of dis exploitation of a grl youngr dan ur own daughter?— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017
Although Rangoli didn’t say that Zarina used to call Kangana her daughter, but she slammed her for being a silent spectator of a minor’s abuse by her husband.
Rangoli further accused Zarina of gifting diamonds and expensive clothing requesting her not to go to the cops.
Y wud u gift Kangana diamonds and clothes frm Bangkok n request her nt to go to cops if you knew ur husband is dating her as claimed by you?— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017
Zarina, as mentioned in her recent interview, also reacted to Kangana’s statements in Aap Ki Adalat wherein the latter mentioned that when she went to Aditya's wife seeking help, and that her wife (Zarina) was rather happy that he didn't come home. “Yeh toh sawaal hi nahi hota hai yaar! Agar meri husband ko date kar rahi hai, toh mere paas kaise aayegi? Bolnewali ko bhi akkal honi chahiye!. I met Kangana a few times because my husband wanted me to take her to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali so I took her there.”
she has pleaded you many times to help bt instead u gave her diamonds and got her dresses frm Bangkok took her to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017
Rangoli countered Zarina's comment by tweeting “she has pleaded you many times to help bt instead u gave her diamonds and got her dresses frm Bangkok took her to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali”. The point is that even if Aditya had asked Zarina to take Kangana to a director, why did she do it if she knew that they had an extra-marital affair.
Rangoli further tweeted, “You didn't only take her to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house but you also took her to meet your sisters in Bandra....”
You didn't only take her to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house but you also took her to meet your sisters in Bandra....— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017
Talking about her sisters, Zarina told PinkVilla, “First of all, I never discuss my problems with my own sisters so who is she (Kangana) to tell me that I will go and discuss with her that if he’s not coming home I will be happy. What nonsense is she talking about? I should not say anything about her. These things are really bugging me! Mein itni bhi bewakoof nahi hoon to treat her like my daughter! Kya aankhon mein patti daal ke duniya ghoomti hoon mein? Sabka life deal karne ke liye alag tareeka hota hai, mera bhi alag hai. I read this on Google alert and I reacted. Otherwise, I am the last person to react.”
As if it was not enough with diamonds, attires, directors and relatives, Rangoli also spilled how Zarina would do other favors to
then struggling Kangana:
.....and you sent regular fish biryani to her house and pleaded her not to go to cops.— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017
Why Zarina ji pls answer ???
Kangana's fiery sister ended the series by stating that it is because of women like her, Evil Creeps like Aditya Pancholi exist, which is indeed true because it is when women turn blind to their husband’s sins, it gives the latter more power to do more harm than good to anyone.
Shame on you it's because of women like you, evil creeps like Pancholi exist in this society. @TeamMissMalini @pinkvilla @bollywood_life— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017
Here’s the complete series of Tweets by Rangoli in which she slammed Zarina Wahab and went on to say that she and her husband Aditya should be behind bars:
If Kangana mt Pancholi in2005 n lodgd FIRagnst Pncholi in Versva Plice Station in2007 hw cn dey date fr4yrs Zarina g https://t.co/Ytkl9FDkh3— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017
Sana Pancholi is born in 1985 Kangana Ranaut is brn in 1987 do u hv shame u r a prt of dis exploitation of a grl youngr dan ur own daughter?— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017
she has pleaded you many times to help bt instead u gave her diamonds and got her dresses frm Bangkok took her to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017
U bth sud b behnd d bars, I wan 2 knw if U knw ur husbnd s exploitin dis minr, y wl u giv hr gifts n lure hr by takin hr 2 bg directrs home?— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017
Y wud u gift Kangana diamonds and clothes frm Bangkok n request her nt to go to cops if you knew ur husband is dating her as claimed by you?— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017
You didn't only take her to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house but you also took her to meet your sisters in Bandra....— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017
.....and you sent regular fish biryani to her house and pleaded her not to go to cops.— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017
Why Zarina ji pls answer ???
Shame on you it's because of women like you, evil creeps like Pancholi exist in this society. @TeamMissMalini @pinkvilla @bollywood_life— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017
