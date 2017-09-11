Sana Pancholi is born in 1985 Kangana Ranaut is brn in 1987 do u hv shame u r a prt of dis exploitation of a grl youngr dan ur own daughter? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

Y wud u gift Kangana diamonds and clothes frm Bangkok n request her nt to go to cops if you knew ur husband is dating her as claimed by you? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

she has pleaded you many times to help bt instead u gave her diamonds and got her dresses frm Bangkok took her to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

You didn't only take her to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house but you also took her to meet your sisters in Bandra.... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

.....and you sent regular fish biryani to her house and pleaded her not to go to cops.

Why Zarina ji pls answer ??? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

Shame on you it's because of women like you, evil creeps like Pancholi exist in this society. @TeamMissMalini @pinkvilla @bollywood_life — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

If Kangana mt Pancholi in2005 n lodgd FIRagnst Pncholi in Versva Plice Station in2007 hw cn dey date fr4yrs Zarina g https://t.co/Ytkl9FDkh3 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 10, 2017

