Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli has hit out against Hrithik Roshan calling him “uncle” and accusing him of reviving an old stalking complaint against the Queen star.Rangoli’s outburst came a day after Republic TV aired the contents of a 29-page complaint filed six months ago by Hrithik and his legal counsel in which he had alleged that he was stalked and hounded by Kangana.“This is the best you can do to save your face?Revive same old stalking, sexually harassing baseless complaint?,” Rangoli asked Hrithik in her tweet.She also went on to say that Kangana was in school when Hrithik’s first film hit the theatres and by that logic she would have called her “uncle” and that there was no need for a “young, beautiful, talented, rich girl like Kangana” to stalk him.The Republic report, quoting sources, said the complaint was filed by Hrithik’s counsel Mahesh Jethmalani in April last year. Kangana’s lawyer has accused Krrish star of putting out a six-month old complaint in public and making deliberate attempt to evade questions asked to him.In the complaint Hrithik had reportedly accused Kangana of sending “sexually explicit” emails in which she referred to him as her “eternal lover”. He also said he was “repulsed” but had ignored those mails “out of decency”.