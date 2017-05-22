Kangana Ranaut to Play 80-Year-Old Woman in Directorial Debut Teju

After portraying different shades of characters in her career, Kangana Ranaut is all set to play an 80-year old in her directorial debut Teju. The actress confirmed the news in a statement, saying, "I will play an 80-year-old woman in my first directorial Teju. The film will be about every old person I know and have loved. It will also be a lot about me as I am older than my years,".

Elaborating more on her unconventional and challenging role, the actress says, "She (her character) is a warm, vibrant woman, full of life, who doesn't feel old at all."

The actor credits the idea to her upbringing. The actress says, "By the time I was a toddler, my great grandmother was in her eighties. I grew up around old people and it pains me to see senior citizens largely ignored in any community, society or country. 'Teju' is a woman perched on the threshold of death but not yet ready to leave the world."

Ranaut is also penning the script of the film which will touch upon the concept of mortality and the essence of existence in a light-hearted way.

Teju will be produced under her newly launched banner, Manikarnika Films, jointly with her Tanu Weds Manu and Simran producer Shailesh Singh. The main shooting of the film will happen in Himachal. Teju will showcase Himachali life and culture which have largely gone unexplored in our mainstream cinema as filmmakers only use my part of the country as a beautiful setting for their songs," she adds

The film goes on floors in December and is scheduled to release by 2018 end.

The actress has been the center of fresh controversies after the writer of her upcoming film Simran, Apurva Asrani accused her of taking credit for his work in the movie. Filmmaker Ketan Mehta also sent Kangana a legal notice for "hijacking" his dream project Rani of Jhansi: The Warrior Queen.

Responding to the notice sent by Mehta and allegations of unethically sharing research work, Kangana says, "There is no similarity in the story and screenplay of Mr Mehta and the story and screenplay of my producer Kamal Jain. He is free to make the film, as is anyone else, based on a revered historical figure, Rani Lakshmi Bai.” She goes on to state, “Our lawyers have sent an interim response to Mr Mehta’s lawyers. There are no contracts or agreements signed with Mr. Mehta."

(With Inputs from PTI)

