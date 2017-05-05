Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, after impressing everyone with her performance in Rangoon, will now bring to screen the life of Rani Laxmibai.

She unveiled the 20-feet-long poster of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on Thursday. Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Prasoon Joshi and Richa Sharma joined the actress for the much-anticipated launch. Kangana looked every inch the reigning queen that she is on the film's poster.

Directed by Telugu director Krish, the film will hit the theaters on April 27, 2018.

She opted for a net floral sequined sari from the collection of ace designer Sabyasachi.

Laxmibai, whose maiden name was Manikarnika, was born in Varanasi in 1828 and that's why the makers chose to unveil the film's first official poster in the city.

"I'm so blessed to be here. With the blessings of Lord Shiva, we have launched it here. After coming on board for this project, I feel like I've achieved something very big in my life," the actress said during the event.

The actress, after the launch, even attended the evening aarti and took dips in the river at the Ganga ghat. She opted for a gold sari and teamed it up with tangerine brocade blouse.

