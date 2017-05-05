Kangana Ranaut's Aarti During Manikarnika Poster Launch Is Like a Well-shot Film Scene

If you have ever visited Varanasi or have it listed on your bucket list - you know the special place the infamous evening aarti holds in a traveller's mind. And when Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut decided to explore the city during the launch of the official poster of her upcoming film Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi, the actress couldn't help but participate in the aarti.

Just after she unveiled the 20-feet long poster, she surprised her fans by performing the aarti with the priests.

As Kangana basked in the glory of Indian rituals and traditions, one couldn't help but wonder if it's a well-shot scene straight from a film's reel. The actress opted for a gold sari and teamed it up with a traditional brocade blouse. She accentuated her look with heavy ritualistic jewellery.

Image: Yogen Shah

The chants of Har har mahadev could be heard while the actress was taking dips in the Ganga river at the Dashaswmedha Ghat.

The 30-year-old actress will bring to screen the life of Rani Laxmi Bai in Krish's directorial. Laxmibai, whose maiden name was Manikarnika, was born in Varanasi and that's why the makers decided to launch the official poster in the city.

