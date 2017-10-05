Kangana Ranaut's Alleged Emails to Hrithik Roshan Point to Deepika Padukone’s Diplomatic Behaviour
In the alleged emails, Kangana has written about Deepika’s diplomatic behavior and seeking Hrithik’s guidance in dealing with her.
Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan’s ugly controversy has brought In Deepika Padukone's name too. In a new set of emails published by Republic TV, Kangana has complained about Deepika's behaviour towards her.
In the alleged emails, Kangana has written about Deepika’s diplomatic behavior and seeking Hrithik’s guidance in dealing with her. “What should I say if she says, I am calling, or are you free. If I am free I will say I am free then she will say let's meet then I will think I am meeting her then she won’t reply...I feel I will go mad, what should I do? I don’t want to meet her but if I don’t reply I feel I am not replying. See I am panicking... I feel like crying now.”
Kangana also talked about her depression and how even the most trivial issues were affecting her, “There is nothing to feel scared about all of us are different we must understand each other and be considerate, that’s all baby. Also though I know Deepika won’t call, because that has been happening for past 4 days now but the fact that she said and she didn’t, starts to play on my mind and makes me depressed.”
“Even though I know its because of my disorder that I get so serious about trivial matters but I am still feeling bad that she’s saying meaningless things. I really hope she does that or I will always feel bad about her behavior. Also I feel so agitated because this situation leaves me with many confusing questions, what should my behavior be now?” [sic],” she wrote.
However, Deepika, who is occupied with the last schedule of Padmavati, hasn't responded to the ongoing row.
Meanwhile, after months of silence, Hrithik finally opened up about the controversy in an elaborate Facebook post.
