Kangana Ranaut's Childlike Innocence is Endearing in Simran Teaser, Watch Video

Kangana Ranaut, who had given a rather intense performance in her last film Rangoon, is back with Simran. And yes, if the teaser of Simran is anything to go by, Kangana will reign supreme in Bollywood, again. Watch the teaser once and you are likely to be reminded of Kangana’s much-appreciated film Queen.

The film which has been directed by Hansal Mehta comes with an infectious, quirky vibe.

Kangana essays the role of a Gujarati NRI, Praful Patel - a housekeeper in the film.

It's Monday and she will give you many reasons to smile. Here is the #Simran teaser. #SmileWithSimran #Simran https://t.co/yD5oyv4IXp — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 15, 2017

The film’s plot has more to do with Kangana’s ambitions and what makes her enter the world of crime. The teaser which lasts for a minute doesn’t give much insight into the plot, but lets the emphasis be on Kangana aka Praful.

Image Courtesy: A YouTube Grab

The moment you see Kangana enjoying her multiple moods – you know she is set to give a first-rate, genuine performance.

Image Courtesy: A YouTube Grab

Simran also features Sohum Shah and will be released on September 15.