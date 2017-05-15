X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Kangana Ranaut's Childlike Innocence is Endearing in Simran Teaser, Watch Video

News18.com

Updated: May 15, 2017, 11:55 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut, who had given a rather intense performance in her last film Rangoon, is back with Simran. And yes, if the teaser of Simran is anything to go by, Kangana will reign supreme in Bollywood, again. Watch the teaser once and you are likely to be reminded of Kangana’s much-appreciated film Queen.

The film which has been directed by Hansal Mehta comes with an infectious, quirky vibe.

Kangana essays the role of a Gujarati NRI, Praful Patel - a housekeeper in the film.

The film’s plot has more to do with Kangana’s ambitions and what makes her enter the world of crime. The teaser which lasts for a minute doesn’t give much insight into the plot, but lets the emphasis be on Kangana aka Praful.

simranteaser1Image Courtesy: A YouTube Grab

The moment you see Kangana enjoying her multiple moods – you know she is set to give a first-rate, genuine performance.

kanganaranautImage Courtesy: A YouTube Grab

Simran also features Sohum Shah and will be released on September 15.

First Published: May 15, 2017, 11:45 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.