Kangana Ranaut's Simran Outshines Farhan Akhtar's Lucknow Central At Box Office On Day 1

#Simran witnessed growth at plexes of metros... Fri ₹ 2.77 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2017

#LucknowCentral Fri ₹ 2.04 cr. India biz... Growth on Sat and Sun is crucial. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2017

The day 1 box office collection of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Simran stands at Rs 2.77 crores as compared to Lucknow Central which managed to earn Rs. 2.04 crores on the first day.Ranaut’s Simran and Farhan Akhtar’s Lucknow Central opened with a bleak occupancy of just 10-15% however, in the evening shows Simran picked, thanks to the movie reviews that applauded Kangana’s impeccable acting skills amidst all the mayhem her character brings onscreen.Directed by Hansal Mehta, there was a huge uproar surrounding Simran for the dialogues co-written by Kangana Ranaut and Apurva Asrani. Ranaut’s interview in Aap Ki Adalat just added fuel and reignited the saga of words. However, even while criticizing the producers for the whole fiasco, Apurva had appreciated the movie’s storyline and that proved true with Simran’s release yesterday.The movie has been appreciated by moviegoers and reviewers alike and it is hoped that the word of mouth will show a positive impact on the film's weekend numbers similar to the latest content-driven camaraderies in Bollywood like Shubh Mangal Savdhan and Bareilly Ki Barfi. The film, made on a budget of Rs 30 crores, opened on over 1500 screens in India.Directed by debutant director Ranjit Tiwari, Lucknow Central stars Deepak Dobriyal, Rajesh Sharma, Gippy Grewal, Inaamulhaq, Ronit Roy, Diana Penty, Ravi Kishan alongside Farhan Akhtar. The film opened on a dull note and did not pick up even in the evening shows. The movie’s reviews are below average and blame the movie for bringing nothing new on screen. Predictability mars audiences’ interest and given the movie’s reviews, it will be a struggling sail for Lucknow Central