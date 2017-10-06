If u are talking about this picture we don't know who released it but what do you mean by photoshop? @iHrithik pic.twitter.com/KJT7GYRIhm — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 5, 2017

Is dat not u, who has grabbed Kangana's waist like a creep and smelling her neck, who seems disinterested? @iHrithik pic.twitter.com/I7YrLrEg6C — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 5, 2017

So what if ur ex wife ws dere, I don't knw bt we all read rumours about hr affair with your friend. Pls prove dis is photoshopped @iHrithik — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 5, 2017

Could your wife stop you from having multiple affairs under her nose? Why you always hide behind her? @iHrithik — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 5, 2017

....and starting it all should know that for months Hrithik's PR maliciously spread fake news like Kangana pinning over him.... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 5, 2017

.....Hrithik kicking Kangana out of projects, Kangana being replaced on Hrithik's insistence etc. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 5, 2017

In 2016 Hrithik said there is an imposter who is fooling Kangana and my target is the imposter not Kangana. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 5, 2017

...Hrithik changed 3 lawyers and his stance also, now Kangana is mentally ill and his new target , not the imposter. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 5, 2017

...and if she imagined then there was no imposter. #chooseone — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 5, 2017

If you choose imposter then show the imposter to the world if you choose Kangana's imagination then show us Kangana's medical reports. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 5, 2017

Prove one thing don't keep changing lawyers and stance. And Brainless paid trollers are not goin to help. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 5, 2017

Postin d mail frm Hrithik 2Kangna here nt fr petty gosip bt 2 shw dat he usd I pad fr comunicatin wid hr Nt d laptop pic.twitter.com/hl9vZB8MKm — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 5, 2017

The controversy between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan doesn't seem to die down and in fact, it's escalating by the day. Just a day after Hrithik took to Facebook to clarify his stand, Kangana's lawyer says that he intends to file a complaint against the actor over the discrepancy of statements and to reserve the right of outraging his client's modesty by way of leaking these photos.When CNN News18 contacted her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, he had answers to all the questions that Hrithik had posted in his elaborate Facebook post.He hit back at Hrithik's camp saying that there were no proofs and photographs because he had told his client that he's a married man and he couldn't risk the details of the affair being leaked. He also clarified that Kangana had never gone on record to make a statement about any proposal.After months of silence, it was on Thursday that Hrithik took to Facebook to clarify his stand. He had said that the only proof of their alleged relationship was a photoshopped photo."No evidence, no paparazzi pictures, no witnesses, not even a memento in possession like a selfie taken at the alleged engagement which is claimed to have happened in Paris in Jan 2014. Nothing that constitutes an exchange or any sort of proof of a romantic relationship. Yet we want to believe the other party because the rhetoric is -why would a girl lie. My passport details show no travel outside the country in Jan 2014, which is the date that this alleged engagement supposedly took place. In Paris.""The only so-called proof presented of this alleged "relationship", was a photoshopped picture in the media. This was immediately exposed, the very next day by friends including my ex-wife."The only so-called proof presented of this alleged "relationship", was a photoshopped picture in the media. This was immediately exposed, the very next day by friends including my ex-wife," he wrote.To this, Rangoli took to Twitter and shared the photograph in question, asking Hrithik if it's not him, then "who has grabbed Kangana's waist like a creep and smelling her neck."She went on to say that even if his ex-wife, Sussane Khan, was present at the event, it doesn't matter as the rumours of her affair with Hrithik's friend are known to many and that she couldn't stop her husband from having multiple affairs under her nose."Could your wife stop you from having multiple affairs under her nose? Why you always hide behind her? @iHrithik," she wrote.She further pointed out that for months it was Hrithik's PR machinery that "maliciously spread fake news like Kangana pinning over him.. Hrithik kicking Kangana out of projects, Kangana being replaced on Hrithik's insistence etc[sic]."She also accused Hrithik of changing his stance on the issue every time.She made no qualms in asking Hrithik to take a proper stand and to stick by it. She asked him to decide that whether there was an imposter or it was Kangana's 'mental illness' that made her imagine things.She was also quick to point out the consequences of whatever Hrithik chooses.Just a few hours before she responded to Hrithik's post, she also shared an email allegedly sent by Hrithik to Kangana.