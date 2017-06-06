Kannada actress Avantika Shetty, who was roped in to play the protagonist in the film Raju Kannada Medium, has accused producer K Suresh of harassing her.

The actress took to Twitter and shared that she was another victim to "women objectification" and claimed that she was thrown out of the film without being paid.

"The problem started from the very first day of the schedule of the film when I sensed that it wasn't my performance the producer and the director really bothered about," she wrote.

I hope no other girl has to go through this.............. pic.twitter.com/JX4roj1WcN — Avantika Shetty (@avantikashetty1) June 3, 2017

"I had almost completed the film and a very small portion which was to be shot in Bangkok was left. The next thing I know, I was unceremoniously asked to leave back to Mumbai citing my average performance in the film as the reason, which surprisingly came up after I asked them about a bounced cheque," she added.

She further said, "Half of my dues weren't cleared, a presented cheque bounced and I was certain that the producer will release the film without me dubbing for it and he will get some dubbing artiste to do the job. Luckily for me, having an exclusive right to dub is part of the contract I signed with the producer."

Avantika, who is best known for her role in Rangitaranga, also wrote that she has now approached the court in Karnataka with her case and that she had written an elaborate letter to Karnataka Film Chamber with a detailed account of her experience with K Suresh to which she hasn't received any response yet.