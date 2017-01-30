Kannada TV Actress Files Molestation Complaint Against Builder's Son

A Kannada television actress has filed a complaint of sexual harassment against Darshan, son of a prominent builder in Bengaluru. She filed a complaint of molestation and of attempts to bury the case by local cops at a police station.

The incident happened late on Sunday night at Skyye bar which is very close to the MG road, infamous for New Year’s Eve mass molestation case. The victim said that the accused walked up to her when she was with her friends and touched her inappropriately. When she resisted, he pulled her and bit her neck. Hearing screams, her friends came to her help and a brawl ensued between Darshan's friends and of that of victims'.

The Bengaluru police has once again come under the scanner after the horrifying mass molestation incident on December 31. The victim has accused the Cubbon Park Inspector Nagaraj of not taking up her complaint. According to the actress' complaint, Inspector Nagaraj tried to mediate and hush up the case and even a bribe was offered when the father of the accused reached the police station.

According to DCP West, "A volley of verbal abuses took place between the alleged perpetrator and the victim. The complaint was lodged at Cubbon Park PS demanding an apology to the victim from the alleged perpetrator. The two individuals are allegedly friends. The complaint did not allude to a sexual molestation/assault and hence an NCR was filed based on the verbal abuse. If any compromise has been reached, it is outside the purview of the police."