Kannada TV Actress Rekha Sindhu Killed in Car Accident

Updated: May 5, 2017, 12:23 PM IST
Kannada TV Actress Rekha Sindhu Killed in Car Accident
Kannada TV actress Rekha Sindhu died in a car accident on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway on May 5.

According to a tweet by TOI, the accident happened at Sunnampukuttai village near Pernambut.

The popular actress, who was going to Bengaluru, was accompanied by three other people - Abhishek Kumaran (22), Jayankandran (23) and Rakshan (20).

Going by the early reports, their car met with an accident near Pernambut, and all passengers died on the spot. They were rushed to the Tirupattur Government Hospital. Cops are investigating the accident.

Rekha was popular for her work in Tamil and Kannada TV shows.

First Published: May 5, 2017, 11:32 AM IST
