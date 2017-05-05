X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Kannada TV Actress Rekha Sindhu Killed in Car Accident
This photo is for representational purpose only.
Kannada TV actress Rekha Sindhu died in a car accident on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway on May 5.
According to a tweet by TOI, the accident happened at Sunnampukuttai village near Pernambut.
The popular actress, who was going to Bengaluru, was accompanied by three other people - Abhishek Kumaran (22), Jayankandran (23) and Rakshan (20).
Kannada TV actor Rekha Sindhu dead in a car accident on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway pic.twitter.com/qVNP3OoIWI
— ANI (@ANI_news) May 5, 2017
Going by the early reports, their car met with an accident near Pernambut, and all passengers died on the spot. They were rushed to the Tirupattur Government Hospital. Cops are investigating the accident.
Rekha was popular for her work in Tamil and Kannada TV shows.
First Published: May 5, 2017, 11:32 AM IST
Recommended For You
- Smriti Irani Joins Instagram; Shares Throwback Photos with Fans
- Anand Mahindra Gifts Mini Truck to Rickshaw Driver Who Modified Auto Like a Scorpio
- The Sachin Inspired srtphone Packs a Punch; Just Like The Little Master!
- When Corey Anderson's Jaw-dropping Catch Stunned Dinesh Karthik
- Sachin Tendulkar Smartron srt.phone Launched For Rs 12,999