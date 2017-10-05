Kanye West Childhood Home Littered With Garbage, Drug Paraphernalia: Reports

Rapper Kanye West's childhood home here has been abandoned -- a year after his charity bought the property to convert it into a children's community centre in memory of his late mother.The house in the South Side of Chicago is now littered with garbage and drug paraphernalia, reports mirror.co.uk.West spent his childhood at the property along with his mother Donda West, who died in 2007.But, the house now looks like a dumping ground.Last year, Kanye's protege Rhymefest bought the house and planned to convert it into a "community arts incubator".Rhymefest, a rapper and philanthropist from Chicago, wanted to use the building as the permanent home of West's Donda's House organisation.