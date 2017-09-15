Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath Are Still Very Much Together, Confirms His Friend

Should laugh owence everyday pic.twitter.com/OM5i3w5KrJ — dinesh kumar (@dineshk85977131) May 30, 2016

Amidst rumors of Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath heading for splitsville, Dinesh Kumar – a close aide of Kapil Sharma and member of The Kapil Sharma Show has rebuked such claims and said, “Aisa kuch nahi hai. Kapil and Ginni are very much together and in a steady relationship. I have known Kapil since our college days and if something like this happened in his personal life, he’s my brother and he surely would have confided in me or informed me. It’s just that around his film, people are spreading false news and rumours about him. It’s nothing like what has been reported,”Dinesh Kumar was the band member of The Kapil Sharma Show and can be often seen on the sets of Kapil’s upcoming movie Firangi that is slated for a release on November 10th 2017.Kapil Sharma had took to twitter early in March this year to announce his Relationship with Ginni Chatrath in which the comedian had expressed, “Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:)”However, the very next day of this announcement came the reports of the infamous Kapil Sharma – Sunil Grover mid-air brawl after which things went completely haywire in Kapil’s life. Some say that the above post of Kapil Sharma introducing Ginni was a planned strategy to divert attention from his erratic issue with Sunil.Another insider is the view that Kapil Sharma – Ginni Chatrath split rumors could be a well-thought strategy to gain publicity ahead of his movie’s release. “This PR activity is being done to show that he has regained his single status. Whatever is being reported about his past or present relationship status is a make-believe PR strategy,” said the insider.While another person from Kapil’s team, claiming to be very close to him blamed a female team member for all that’s wrong in Kapil’s life. In a report to DNA, the source was quoted, “This team member has been working against Kapil’s interests all the time. But he refuses to hear a word against her… When rumours linking Kapil to this team member — spread by the team member herself - gathered momentum, Kapil thwarted those rumours by announcing his marriage plans with Ginny. Now even that is off.”It is only to wait and watch if Kapil Sharma marries Ginni or until an official statement comes from Kapil himself about his single status.