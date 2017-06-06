GET APP News18 APP
Kapil Sharma Gives an Honest Reply on Being Asked to Get Sunil Grover Back on The Kapil Sharma Show

June 6, 2017
Image courtesy: Official Instagram Account of Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma.

After making multiple efforts to get Sunil Grover back on The Kapil Sharma Show, host Kapil has now lost hope on former’s return, it seems. On being asked by a fan on Twitter about Sunil’s much-awaited return, Kapil replied to him saying, "He can come whenever he wants. i have told him many times."

Soon more people joined the conversation and mentioned he isn’t a bad. To this Kapil replied:

For the uninitiated, Grover and Sharma had a mid-air fight a few weeks back where Sharma had also physically assaulted him. Even though Sharma took to Facebook to explain that he had raised his voice on Grover for the first time in five years, the latter refused to accept his apology. Grover was quick to take to Twitter to tell the popular comedian to not act like 'god' and treat people, who aren’t as successful as him, with respect.

