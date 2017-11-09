Kapil Sharma Hints at a Reunion With Sunil Grover: We'll Discuss the Possibility of New Show
After Grover quit "The Kapil Sharma Show", it suffered tremendously and its TRP ratings also went down.
Image courtesy: Official Instagram account of Kapil and Sunil.
Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's bitter fall out after their mid-air brawl caught everyone's attention earlier this year. In fact, Sunil hasn't been officially associated with any comedy shows until now and was seen doing only live programmes, soon after he left The Kapil Sharma Show.
Well, if you have been a fan of this rocking duo then there's a good news for you! In an interview to mid-day, Kapil has revealed his plans to collaborate with Sunil one more time. Kapil said he'd discuss it with Sunil once the latter returns from Canada.
"Sunil and I haven't met in a long time, but we chat over messages. He is currently in Canada. As soon as he returns, we will meet up and discuss the possibility of a new show. Hopefully, we should be back together. The rest of the cast members are also ready to come on board," Kapil was quoted as saying by mid-day.
After Grover quit The Kapil Sharma Show, it suffered tremendously and its TRP ratings also went down.
"The channel (officials) didn't ask me to go off air. It was a mutual decision between us as I thought we needed to take a break. Also, I felt a lot was written on the controversy that happened," Kapil added.
