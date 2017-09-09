Kapil Sharma Opens Up About His Showdown and What Future Holds for Him
Kapil Sharma, the poster-boy of comedy scene on Indian TV is going through a total detox citing his health issues that badly impacted his most viewed entertainment potboiler The Kapil Sharma Show.
Sharma was all over the internet in the last year for not so good reasons - a mid-air spat with co-worker Sunil Grover, absenteeism from the show at crucial hours - giving a miss to SRK, Ajay Devgan and many others, the show going off-air and more.
In a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle, Sharma opened up and spoke about his health, his show and his future plans.
Sharma agreed that he had slipped a little in the recent times but confirmed that he has taken immediate control of the situation by sorting to an Ayurvedic detoxification clinic where he’ll be staying for about 40 days to recover fully. “Main thoda phisal gaya tha. Ab sambhal gaya hoon,” he stated.
He also cited lack of sleep, over-indulging in his work and not taking care of himself as the reasons why his health deteriorated to a ground-low. “I’d be travelling back and forth, shooting two back-to-back episodes of my show, then shooting for my film Firangi. I was not eating or sleeping on time. My health was bound to suffer and it did,” Sharma divulged.
Talking about disappointing the stars of Jab Harry Met Sejal, Baadshaho, Mubarakan, Sharma said “Do you think I am stupid to turn away big stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn? They all knew what my problem was. They all saw how I was suffering.”
Sharma also spoke about how his silence was given an altogether different meaning and his image a wrong portrayal by a section of the media. However felt that it was a mistake on his part and he should have spoken before. “Main aapko sach bataaon? Main bahut emotional kissim ka insaan hoon. (Shall I tell you the truth? I am a very emotional person.) When I see that things are not going the way they should be, I just clam up. I’ve never bothered with marketing myself. I have never had a PR person.” “A section of the media took advantage of my silence and painted me as an arrogant brat.” Kapil quoted.
For his alcohol dependence, Sharma admitted that post his brawl with Sunil Grover on the airplane, he started drinking heavily and that further lead to the showdown. “It affected me deeply. I started drinking heavily. It was so unnecessary. Sunil Grover, Chandan, and Ali Asgar are all my friends” he said.
However, the standup comedian is already feeling rejuvenated after this break. And has a positive outlook for his next innings. Resonating with what others from The Kapil Sharma Show team has said so far, Kapil said “I am not done yet. My show is far from over. We will be coming back stronger than ever as soon I’ve recovered. Please bear with me. Please pray for me.”
We also wish the man who made millions of Indians chuckle with his jokes and comic timing to recoup fully and fill the air with laughter, yet again!
