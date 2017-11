Is Kapil Sharma Going to Tie the Knot with Ginni Chatrath Soon?

Comedian Kapil Sharma recently visited the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple along with girlfriend Ginni Chatrath to pray for the success of Firangi, his upcoming film and debut venture as a producer.However, reports indicate that the couple may have been seeking blessings for something else as well.Rumors are abuzz that they are set to tie the knot early next year, with DNA quoting a source saying, “There is a lot of pressure from the two families. Ginni’s parents are keen that the couple makes their relationship official. Kapil’s mother also wants him to marry Ginni, whom she has grown fond of. Ginni had promised to consider marriage only after Kapil cleaned up his act. Now, that the stand-up comedian is completely off alcohol and in a much more relaxed frame of mind, he too seems to be in the mood to take the plunge.”The Kapil Sharma Show was recently taken off the air apparently due to Kapil’s health concerns. After having taken some time out to rejuvenate at an Ayurveda center in Bengaluru, the comedian returned to Mumbai to wrap up the filming of Firangi, which is slated for a November 24 release. Let’s hope things continue to look up for Kapil and Ginni and we hear wedding bells soon.