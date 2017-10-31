Kapil Sharma Visits Shirdi With Girlfriend Ginni Chatrath For Firangi Success

Image: Yogen Shah

Image: Yogen Shah

Kapil Sharma has been in the news for all the wrong reasons but the comedian-turned-actor is on a pursuit to make things better for himself. The actor, who is all geared up for his upcoming film Firangi, visited Shirdi to offer prayers and seek blessings for the film's success.Kapil was accompanied by his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath and film's director Rajeev Dhingra. And while a rumour mill was abuzz that the two have parted ways, the photos of their public outings narrate a different tale.In the recent round of media interactions, Kapil poured his heart out on all the controversies that have surrounded him in the recent past including his infamous mid-air brawl with friends and colleagues Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Kiku Sharda.The film which is all set to release on November 24 also stars Ishita Dutta, Monica Gill, Edward Sonnenblick alongside the actor.