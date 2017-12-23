Kapoor Family to Host the Annual Christmas Brunch as an Ode to Shashi Kapoor
Like Raj Kapoor once said, the show must go on.
Image: Instagram/ Karisma Kapoor
In what comes as a good news to many, the annual tradition of Bollywood's beloved Kapoor clan's Christmas brunch at Shashi Kapoor's residence will continue to take place as per usual plans.
Randhir Kapoor has confirmed to Mid-day that Shashi's sons Kunal and Karan will carry forward the tradition introduced by their mother Jennifer Kendal more than three decades back.
Randhir Kapoor has been quoted as saying, "My uncle was a family man and always believed in celebrations. In fact, he had told us that we should not mourn his death and instead, celebrate his life. I think his kids are just doing that and are paying an ode to him. Like my father, Raj Kapoor said, 'The show must go on.'"
Randhir further added that the entire family is expected to gather on December 25 like every year. And while there will be lots of food, this time will hold a special meaning as the occasion will be an ode to Shashi Kapoor wherein the family members will share their fond memories of him.
Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor breathed his last on December 4.
The annual Christmas brunch sees the presence of all four generations of Kapoor family at Shashi's Juhu residence.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who had gone to Pataudi Palace to ring in their little son Taimur's first birthday, have also returned to Mumbai.
Randhir Kapoor has confirmed to Mid-day that Shashi's sons Kunal and Karan will carry forward the tradition introduced by their mother Jennifer Kendal more than three decades back.
Randhir Kapoor has been quoted as saying, "My uncle was a family man and always believed in celebrations. In fact, he had told us that we should not mourn his death and instead, celebrate his life. I think his kids are just doing that and are paying an ode to him. Like my father, Raj Kapoor said, 'The show must go on.'"
Randhir further added that the entire family is expected to gather on December 25 like every year. And while there will be lots of food, this time will hold a special meaning as the occasion will be an ode to Shashi Kapoor wherein the family members will share their fond memories of him.
Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor breathed his last on December 4.
The annual Christmas brunch sees the presence of all four generations of Kapoor family at Shashi's Juhu residence.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who had gone to Pataudi Palace to ring in their little son Taimur's first birthday, have also returned to Mumbai.