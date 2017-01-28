»
3-min read

Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood Condemns Attack On Sanjay Leela Bhansali

News18.com

First published: January 28, 2017, 9:10 AM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood Condemns Attack On Sanjay Leela Bhansali
A file photo of Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bollywood celebrities including filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Ram Gopal Varma and actors Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra have condemned the recent attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The director and his crew were allegedly assaulted by the members of Karni Seva over "distortion of facts about Rani Padmavati" in Sanjay's next film Padmavati. The incident took place during the shooting in Jaipur's Jaigarh Fort.

Many members from the film fraternity took to social media and expressed their anger over the issue. Karan Johar, who felt "helpless and angry", wrote, "Thoughts of what has transpired with Sanjay Bhansali today are just not leaving me!! Feeling helpless and angry!! This cannot be our future!"

Another filmmaker Anurag Kashyap asked the whole industry to unite and take a stand this time.

Ram Gopal Varma also extended his support to Sanjay and wrote, "Bhansali is an artiste and if any country cannot protect its artistes from street hooligans it doesn't deserve to be called a country". He also said that "any dog, monkey and even donkey can become censor board now".

Not just filmmakers, many actors took a stand against the mishap too. Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh, Farhan Akhtar among others voiced their opinions on Twitter in support of the filmmaker.

Padmavati is a period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release in November this year.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.