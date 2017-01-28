Bollywood celebrities including filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Ram Gopal Varma and actors Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra have condemned the recent attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The director and his crew were allegedly assaulted by the members of Karni Seva over "distortion of facts about Rani Padmavati" in Sanjay's next film Padmavati. The incident took place during the shooting in Jaipur's Jaigarh Fort.

Many members from the film fraternity took to social media and expressed their anger over the issue. Karan Johar, who felt "helpless and angry", wrote, "Thoughts of what has transpired with Sanjay Bhansali today are just not leaving me!! Feeling helpless and angry!! This cannot be our future!"

Am appalled at what has happened with Sanjay Bhansali....this is the time for all us as an industry to stand by our people and fraternity!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 27, 2017

Having been through many instances of turmoil during a film shoot or release...i understand Sanjay's emotion at this point...I stand by him. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 27, 2017

Thoughts of what has transpired with Sanjay Bhansali today are just not leaving me!! Feeling helpless and angry!! This cannot be our future! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 27, 2017

Another filmmaker Anurag Kashyap asked the whole industry to unite and take a stand this time.

Can once the whole film industry come together and take a stand, and refuse to be a pony that all bullshit and bullshitters ride on?? — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 27, 2017

At the same time Shame on you Karni Sena, you make me feel ashamed to be a Rajput.. bloody spineless cowards .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 27, 2017

Hindu extremists have stepped out of twitter into the real world now.. and Hindu terrorism is not a myth anymore — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) January 27, 2017

Ram Gopal Varma also extended his support to Sanjay and wrote, "Bhansali is an artiste and if any country cannot protect its artistes from street hooligans it doesn't deserve to be called a country". He also said that "any dog, monkey and even donkey can become censor board now".

Rajput Karni Sena shud b kicked on their back side with spiked boots for what they did to Sanjay Bhansali..is this india or barbaricindia? — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 27, 2017

Without doubt each of those pigs from Rajput karni sena will not know 1% of the history of Khilji or Padmavati as how much Bhansali knows — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 27, 2017

Bhansali is an artiste and if any country cannot protect its artistes from street hooligans it doesn't deserve to be called a country — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 27, 2017

It's a joke film makers have issues with censor board ..Bhansali incident proves any dog,monkey nd even donkey can become censor board — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 27, 2017

Not just filmmakers, many actors took a stand against the mishap too. Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh, Farhan Akhtar among others voiced their opinions on Twitter in support of the filmmaker.

It's appalling to hear what happened to #SanjayLeelaBhansali .im so saddened..Violence is not what our forefathers taught us.. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 27, 2017

What happened on Padmavati sets is appalling and heinous. Is this the state of the world. — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 27, 2017

If u don't like what he's making, don't watch his film. What's with the violence?? Apart from a vulgar display of self righteousness.. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 27, 2017

Shocked appalled saddened !!! #IstandbySLB it's unfair to target us as an industry just because we take a dignified stand n stay quiet... — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) January 28, 2017

What happened on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's set is absolutely deplorable. #IStandBySLB : Over to you Rajasthan Police - Do the right thing. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 27, 2017

Appalled & horrified by what happened on SLB set.NO amount of diff of opinion or disagreement justifies this pathetic behaviour. Shameful! — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 27, 2017

Padmavati is a period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release in November this year.