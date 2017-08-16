After the much-controversial nepotism remark wherein Kangana Ranaut tagged Karan Johar as the flagbearer of nepotism and the much-wrathed 'Nepotism Rocks' chant at IIFA 2017 along with actors Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, the Bollywood filmmaker quips that he's in a condition of 'nepospasm'.In an interaction with CNN News18 at the ongoing IFFM 2017, Johar quipped as to how his mother asked him to not use the N-word. "Right before I reached here, my mother called me and she said, I beg of you, do not use the word.""Because anything I say for or against, is going to be held against me and I'm not about to be trolled all over again. I've made my mistakes of stretching this issue and talking about it, I've already apologised, I've expressed my regrets. And now I'm in a condition of nepospasm. I get a convulsion immediately. It's called nepospasm - fear of the word nepotism," he added.When asked about the new talent he wished to work with, he said, "I'm so excited about working with newer talents that I haven't worked with. I haven't directed Ranveer Singh and it'd be exciting to direct him. I haven't directed Deepika Padukone and it'd be so exciting to direct her."He also added that he'd like to direct veteran actors Sridevi and Rekha and said, "I'd love to direct these tremendous forces of cinema, that I've grown up watching, loved and actually applauded as a cine-goer and as a filmmaker.""There are so many talented actors I see every day. For me when I directed Aishwarya, Anushka and Ranbir in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, it was exhilarating. I hadn't worked with any of them, for me, it was like a new energy unfolding every day. And that kind of surprise on celluloid is what a filmmaker vision is all about," he said.