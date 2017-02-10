Karan Johar Is More Jealous and Dangerous Than David Dhawan: Govinda

Govinda, who is making his comeback with Aa Gya Hero, is currently busy with the promotion of the film. The actor who ruled the hearts of the audience and box-office alike in the 90's went through a hard time in 2000's. While the actor has openly dissed his long-time friend and 'No.1' director David Dhawan for not supporting him through his hard times, the actor recently opened up about Bollywood's most 'friendly' filmmaker Karan Johar.

In an interview given to Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about never being invited to Karan'Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. The actor said, "He must have said that it would be a matter of national respect for him if he calls Govinda, but he is releasing Varun's (Dhawan) film just a week after my film. He shows that he's very humble and innocent, but woh mujhe David (Dhawan) se zyaada jealous and zyaada khatarnak lagta hai"

Govinda also revealed that in his over 30 years of career, Karan has neither called nor interacted with him ever.

"He doesn't see actors who are not the part of his group and doesn't even say a hello, I doubt. He's not that kind-hearted. It's a well-planned and smart move by Karan that he's releasing his film a week after mine. Mujhe woh kabhi seedha nahi lagta hai."

Well looks like Govinda isn't pleased with Karan's decision to release Badrinath Ki Dulhania a week after Aa Gya Hero. The actor also spoke about his sour realtionship with David Dhawan and responded to the comparisions made between him and new age actors Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh.