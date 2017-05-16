Karan Johar Keen on Launching Baahubali star Prabhas in Bollywood?

While the news of a possible third installation of Baahubali franchise is making rounds on social media, there are further reports suggesting that Karan Johar is not over with Prabhas yet and wants to tap into his newly found global popularity by officially launching him in Bollywood.

Currently enjoying his single parenthood, Karan, is keeping a close eye at Prabhas' projects and has even had intense meetings with Rajamouli about launching the lead actor in Hindi Cinema through his banner Dharma Productions. However, this plan is currently kept on hold as both Rajamouli and Prabhas are keen on finishing their projects which were signed before Baahubali. While Rajamouli will soon take back director's seat for Danayya’s film, Prabhas will also start his next action project, Telugu movie Saaho.

The actor is currently in the USA, enjoying some quality time with his family post the immense success of Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Baahubali franchise's director, SS Rajamouli, has dropped enough hints for a probable Baahubali 3 and both the producers, Karan Johar and Shobu Yarlagadda, are more than happy to invest in this mega-successful franchise. According to reports, it's not just the story that's impressing the producers but the involvement of Rajamouli and actors with the making of the franchise.

Well, let's see what project Johar finalises to introduce Prabhas in Bollywood and how true the speculations about Baahubali 3 turn out.