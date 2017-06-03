Victoria And Abdul Trailer: Bollywood Celebrities Congratulate Ali Fazal

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal is looking forward for his Hollywood debut movie Victoria and Abdul where he is playing the titular role alongside Academy Award winner Judi Dench.

Wishes and congratulatory messages started pouring as soon as the trailer was out and it is the first time that an Indian actor was seen so prominently in a British film trailer. The story is based on the book which goes by the same name written by Shrabani Basu, and on the real-life relationship between Queen Victoria and her Indian servant Abdul.

The actor was flooded with congratulatory messages from his fans and well-wishers on social media. Bollywood celebrities were nowhere behind to express happiness and congratulate Ali Fazal.







Here are some of the tweets from Bollywood stars,

Karan Johar:

What an absolutely charming trailer...and so wonderful to see the chemistry between #JudiDench and you @alifazal9

What an absolutely charming trailer...and so wonderful to see the chemistry between #JudiDench and you @alifazal9 https://t.co/b4RFi1dQr5 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 30, 2017

Boman Irani‏:

Delighted and proud dear @alifazal9 . From strength to strength go on... What a charming trailer. Duly goosebumped.

Delighted and proud dear @alifazal9 . From strength to strength go on...

What a charming trailer. Duly goosebumped.https://t.co/jpTdttMslR — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) May 31, 2017

Nimrat Kaur‏:

@alifazal9 I need to pinch myself and jump into water to believe this! Unreal, unbelievable, the real deal. SO SO PROUD.. #VictoriaAndAbdul

@alifazal9 I need to pinch myself and jump into water to believe this! Unreal, unbelievable, the real deal. SO SO PROUD.. #VictoriaAndAbdul https://t.co/QuIlDUJvwk — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) May 30, 2017

Dia Mirza‏:

This is so amazing at so many levels @alifazal9! I am so happy and proud https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=3xo-EP_O5pQ … #CantWait #VictoriaAndAbdul

This is so amazing at so many levels @alifazal9! I am so happy and proud ❤️ https://t.co/B86TTDj6SD #CantWait #VictoriaAndAbdul — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 31, 2017

RichaChadha‏:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=3xo-EP_O5pQ … first Indian actor to be in a titular role, the director of The Queen, with dame Judi Dench. Ali yaar? @alifazal9

https://t.co/mo6CXqUDNP first Indian actor to be in a titular role, the director of The Queen, with dame Judi Dench. Ali yaar? @alifazal9 😳 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha_) May 30, 2017

Vir Das:

Just saw the promo for #victoriaandabdul @alifazal9 congratulations! So proud buddy!!!

Just saw the promo for #victoriaandabdul @alifazal9 congratulations! So proud buddy!!!! — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 31, 2017

Saiyami Kher‏:

Wow wow @alifazal9 congratulations!! Loved it! Can't wait to watch you and your lovely co star! #JudiDench #VictoriaAndAbdul