Karan Johar Once Asked Katrina Kaif For Love Advice
On the work front, Katrina's action thriller film "Tiger Zinda Hai" releases today. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie also features superstar Salman Khan.
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif, who has worked with Karan Johar in films like Agneepath and Baar Baar Dekho, says the filmmaker once asked her for love advice.
Karan is currently hosting the show Calling Karan on 104.8 Ishq FM wherein he guides callers to take the best possible route in a bid to solve their relationship issues.
"I haven't had a chance to seek relationship advice from him (Karan), but he has once asked me for love advice and I happily helped," Katrina said in a statement.
