Karan Johar Shares His Fan-Moment With George Clooney
Image: Twitter/Karan Johar
Davos: Filmmaker Karan Johar is excited after meeting Hollywood star George Clooney and says that he is "totally Clooed".
Totally Clooed into #Davos pic.twitter.com/5eJWqkCMbg
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 17, 2017
Karan, who is taking part in the four-day World Economic Forum meet as a cultural leader, took to social media to share his excitement.
He posted an image of himself with Clooney on Twitter, with a caption which read: "Totally Clooed into Davos"
Clooney was in Davos with his wife Amal who was honoured for her human rights work. Karan left for Switzerland after releasing his autobiography "An Unsuitable Boy" in Mumbai.
